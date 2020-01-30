To the editor: It would be hard to illustrate the governing and moral abyss our national political representatives have led us to better than with Mr. Bueler’s letter to the editor of Sunday, Jan. 26. We Alaskans have been neutered into believing our values mean nothing and that we are at the whims of a fickle federal government for our daily gruel.
Do we really believe cowering in silence is an Alaska value? Is the U.S. Constitution really an abstract principal that is not worth fighting for? Do we really believe that one or two senators cannot make a difference?
I was raised to believe in the personal characteristics of honesty, integrity and accountability and that the rule of law and love of country are bedrock American principles. Our three coequal branches of government are the foundation of the process of checks and balances critical to our country’s governance and future.
The excuses, hollow claims of hurt feelings, and all-around harrumphing from those with the power and obligation to stand and represent us is appalling.