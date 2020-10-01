The return of 6093

To the editor: Fairbanks may be clobbered by the return of Ordinance 6093, depending on the outcome of the Oct. 6 City Council election.
Ordinance 6093 is the authoritarian, freedom-robbing anti-discrimination ordinance that was passed by a 4-2 vote on Feb. 25, 2019. But the city mayor decided to veto the ordinance so as to give all Fairbanks citizens a chance to vote on it as a ballot measure.
But many of the proponents of 6093 do not want the people to vote on it. They would rather slip in a 5-1 left-wing, veto-proof supermajority onto the Fairbanks City Council.
It is vital that we vote for two good conservatives: Lonny R. Marney for Seat E and Jim Clark for Seat F.
Two good conservatives, Jerry Cleworth and David Pruhs, are leaving those two seats due to term limits.
Please see my website www.KeepFairbanksFree.com to see some of the actual text of Ordinance 6093. Powerful, behind the scenes, left-wing pressure groups are chomping at the bit to reintroduce Ordinance 6093.
Fairbanks businesses have enough to worry about just staying afloat without having to worry about shakedowns from disgruntled employees and predatory lawyers.
Ordinance 6093 would prohibit private Fairbanks businesses from discriminating in employment, public accommodation and housing rentals if such discrimination is based on “race, color, age, religion, sex, marital status, changes in marital status, pregnancy, parenthood, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity or national origin.”
A number of these categories are already covered in state statutes. The multitude of categories in 6093 provides a smorgasbord for circling shark-like lawyers to sink their teeth into.
As the good-natured, fair-minded Golden Heart City, we have gotten along just fine for 117 years without such an unnecessary, intrusive, burdensome and authoritarian ordinance. This ordinance attacks the basic human right of the freedom to choose what we want.
If two powerful progressives are voted onto the City Council, there will be a 5-1 left-wing supermajority. We should not want to be like Portland or Minneapolis.