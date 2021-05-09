The results of intense partisanship

To the editor: Why does nearly every issue become partisan and cause deep fissures in our community? Seldom are we as simple as red or blue, liberal or conservative, vaccine or anti-vaccine. Most of us are conservative on some issues, moderate on others, libertarian on the third. As a country and state we have far more commonality than that which divides us.
We all desire secure and convenient elections. We agree we want safe streets patrolled by professional and unbiased officers. We want a judicial system which provides justice for all. We want educational and career opportunities. We all want well built and maintained public facilities, libraries, schools and parks. We want decent roads, timely cleared, potholes filled. We want clean water and waste disposal. We want the rule of law for everyone. None of these are partisan.
How these goals are achieved is far more nuanced. We disagree on the government’s role in the
provision of these goals. Should the goals be achieved through public funding, user fees, provided privately or some combination?
Why do so many act or speak as if those with whom they disagree are stupid, ungodly, mean spirited or even evil? By making every disagreement so starkly personal, and deeply partisan, we intensify our divisions. This intense partisanship interferes with achieving what we all seek for our community and posterity.
It is not partisan to seek a government which fairly works for all nor to pursue roads, schools, libraries, and clean water for every citizen. It is not partisan to seek fair and safe elections nor ask the rule of law be justly applied. It is not partisan to care for the impoverished. We all support the Bill of Rights.
Good democracies are messy. Like good marriages, good democracies are not perfect or without conflict. The citizens of good democracy, as persons in a good marriage, respect and consider different perspectives. They pick their battles. Unlike the good marriage, good democracies subsist on a bit of strife. For with all the clammer and discourse in a good democracy, many viewpoints are considered and incorporated into the final result.