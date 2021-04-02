The real national crisis

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Which of these is a crisis? A pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans and is still killing over 2,000 every day? And that has eliminated millions of jobs? And that has spurred the federal government to spend trillions of dollars to keep things going?

Or is it the situation at the southern border, where no one has died and a few thousand unaccompanied minors are being held until arrangements can be made for a responsible adult in the United States to claim them?

Only the COVID/economy situation is a crisis. So let’s get some perspective and stop acting like the border situation is a threat to our country.

The only thing these two situations have in common is that the most recent president made them much worse. COVID could have been brought under control much sooner, and hundreds of thousands of Americans could still be alive. And the border facilities were degraded instead of upgraded in anticipation of the predictable surge in refugees that occurs every year, made worse this year by hurricanes that hit Central America.

