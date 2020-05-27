The problem of Rick Solie

To the editor: In his recent op-ed (News-Miner, May 21), Rick Solie shades the truth regarding his conflict of interest. The GVEA Ratepayers Alliance wishes to set the record straight.
Here are the facts. Golden Valley’s board application form asks candidates to disclose any “conflict of interest activity referenced in the Conflict of Interest Policy.”
The Conflict of Interest Policy appears in the bylaws as Policy 2.1.1, and it reads: “A conflict of interest exists when a Director or a member of his immediate family has a personal financial interest in an entity to whom a contract or other thing of value may be awarded or given on the basis of a decision by the Board…”
Solie is paid by International Tower Hills, which has already asked GVEA to expand its service area to reach its Livengood mine. That matter came before the GVEA board for a vote, and it passed. In the future, the mine is expected to seek a contract for electric power, possibly at a discounted rate. At that time, if Solie sits on the board, he will have a conflict of interest. He will have a “financial interest in an entity to whom a contract … might be awarded.”
This doesn’t presume that Solie will act to favor his employer over ratepayers, but, regardless, that conflict would be present. He’d have to recuse himself.
Under GVEA’s policy, a conflict will exist whenever Solie’s client, Tower Hills, seeks a contract with GVEA. And that is exactly what the application asks candidates to acknowledge. Solie’s response, in total, reads: “No known conflicts. Disclosure: Tower Hill Mines is a client of Solie Consulting.”
The disclosing is fine, but it doesn’t somehow eliminate the conflict.
Disregarding GVEA’s clearly stated policy, Solie insists that there is no conflict, apparently considering himself free to vote on contracts with his employer. He should have honestly acknowledged that he would have a conflict of interest and that he would recuse himself from deliberations involving his employer. Instead, he evaded.
The 350-word limit precludes a fuller discussion. For more information on Solie’s conflicts of interest and troubling character issues, see www.notsolie.com.