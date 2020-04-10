The power of prayer

To the editor: During the early 20th century, Mary Mallon shed the infectious salmonella typhi, the bacteria responsible for the devastating disease typhoid fever, nearly every where she roamed. Historians directly attribute to her 51 original cases, including three deaths, and countless more indirectly. In contemporary Fairbanks, I sadly notice that the number of positively identified cases, and subsequent deaths, of the incredibly contagious COVID-19 continues to rise daily. Perhaps you know of someone who selfishly and thoughtlessly ignores the governor’s mandates to totally avoid all non-essential travel and large gatherings and to fastidiously practice social distancing. Do we have another Typhoid Mary running around and inadvertently infecting their neighbors with the deadly coronavirus? Please, stay at home.
More than 12 years ago, the Interior’s top oncologist diagnosed my dear wife, Barbara, with an extremely aggressive case of stage 4 ovarian cancer. I recall him holding her hands in her room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, looking lugubriously into her eyes and advising her to go home, with an ample supply of pain medication, to update her will. However, I refused to accept his terminal diagnosis and immediately packed her off to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Recognizing the urgency of her condition, they admitted her the very next day after we arrived into an invasive “de-bulking” surgery, in which they removed body parts that I had never heard of in high school anatomy class. In the meantime, I spent the day in the hospital’s designated prayer room, where I did just that. While there, I experienced a dream or “vision” in which I actually saw the hand of God, reaching down out of the clouds, and permanently squashing that malignant, metastasizing tumor into non-existence under His divine thumb. I’m not making this up. Today, thank God, she survives cancer-free.
And so, I humbly ask all of you to join me in earnest prayer to our Maker and Creator, the almighty God, to forgive us for our many transgressions against Him and to heal our land. Then perhaps, once again, He will extend His benevolent hand out of Heaven and squelch this virulent virus into the dirt, beneath His omnipotent thumb.