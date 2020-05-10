To the editor: The 40-year party is winding down. The open bar that everyone loved now only has a few glasses of wine left. Some of the participants have already exited and even the hosts are yawning and starting to leave. Yes, the oil party is over and the big oil players are exiting, leaving the cleanup crew (like Hilcorp) to clean up the hall. But, like all such parties, some of the more inebriated participants are getting belligerent and pushing to keep it going. Yes, that is what Dick Randolph, Clem Tillion, Governor Dunleavy and their Libertarian friends are doing, but, as always, it cannot work because you can’t squeeze blood out of a turnip. The free lunch is over. It has been over for several years, and it is our job to look forward to what kind of a state we want for our future and our kids’ future.
Even prior to Governor Dunleavy’s election, the Legislature has been significantly cutting presumed waste in the budget. Randolph thinks that the state government has squandered our oil resources. I don’t disagree, but we still have $50 billion of that amount in our permanent fund account, another $25 billion has been distributed to all state residents, and the balance has funded all that the state provides, including infrastructure, resource management, health and education, etc. at a zero broad tax burden to residents. Compare that to other states that collect annually close to 10% of their residents’ income to provide significantly less services than what Alaska’s government provides us. Other states do not have remote populations, no roads, seven months of winter and vast amounts of public resources to manage. Yes, we should have done better, especially in defending the henhouse, but that is in the past.
Like I said, the party is over, oil revenue is diminished, and it is time to do some serious planning for our future. Perhaps we should start by realizing that we let the big oil interests into the henhouse and that Jay Hammond was right when he said that removing the state income tax was a huge mistake.