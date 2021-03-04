The next ice age?

To the editor: While the press blames CO2 for every extreme weather event, variations of climate are a historical reality for planet Earth. The key to climate variations is the feedback of other physical constituents to changes in radiation balance at the Earth’s surface. For CO2, it is the concomitant increase of atmospheric water-vapor mass (Earth’s most dominant “greenhouse” gas) as CO2 increases. In the case of ice age cycles, it is snow and ice accumulation at the Earth’s surface.
Imagining snow and ice covering the polar regions reflecting solar radiation, the Earth system can maintain either a mostly snow/ice covered planet with the ice line equatorward of a critical latitude or a more temperate climate with the snow/ice line poleward of this latitude. Factoring in seasonal variations, Earth-sun orbital variations that lead to warm winters and cold summers in the Northern Hemisphere (where more land mass enhances glacier formation) leads to ice ages as verified in the 70s by sediment cores.
The scientific basis of CO2 warming rests on one dimensional radiation models. Neglecting clouds, the global atmosphere can be approximated as ~ 2 layers of “glass” totally opaque to long-wave radiation but transparent to solar-radiation. Imagining CO2 increases in absorption are matched about equally by absorption from increased atmospheric water vapor, you can come up with passable agreement with increased global surface temperatures.
Moreover, for increased CO2, there are potential changes to oceanic “thermohaline circulation” induced by higher precipitation. The ocean, like the atmosphere, plays a key role in transporting heat from the equatorial regions (with more radiation warming) to the high latitudes, without which we could not easily be living in Alaska.
The thermohaline circulation has multiple solutions due to being driven by surface air temperatures and precipitation. The “drop dead” solution with little northward heat flux portrayed cinematically in “The Day after Tomorrow” has been obtained in atmosphere/ocean climate models. Whether the thermohaline circulation has been slowing down in recent years is a matter of debate among oceanographers.
As for the next ice age, it’s about time. But no worries. CO2 has saved us. Or is thermohaline circulation the joker in the deck?