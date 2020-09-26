To the editor: Sally Stuart’s succinct letter (“There’s no pandemic,” Aug. 29) lacked space for documentation. Check the facts yourself. Google won’t help. Find articles and videos at Mercola.com, AmericasFrontlineDoctorSummit.com, PlandemicSeries.com.
According to Dr. Scott Atlas (recently appointed to President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Taskforce), the COVID-19 death rate is like the flu (around 0.2%), mostly affecting unhealthy elderly people. Masks and shutdowns are not warranted. Why have officials hidden effective preventative and curative measures while promoting unproven vaccines with unknown side effects? Why do some push for mandatory vaccination?
Like masks, vaccine passports will reward the compliant with access to transportation and commerce while excluding others. From there it is a small step to big brother’s global cashless financial system.
That sounds much like the “mark of the beast” foretold in the last book of the Bible. The prophecy states that those who refuse to worship the beast (a powerful ungodly world leader) “should be killed.” And “he will cause all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads... that no man might buy or sell, except he that had the mark...”
While the prophecy was written 2,000 years ago, its implementation awaited today’s technology. Today’s possibility could be tomorrow’s reality.
The slide to the new world order is gaining momentum, as desired by ultra-wealthy elites.
According to the prophecy, the rise of that new order is what the world deserves. Our nation is certainly ripe for judgment. God, who loves righteousness and hates wickedness, watches as our politicians and judges attempt to overturn His Laws, and He sees the secret sins which we the people hold as our rights, though we are wrong.
God will judge us all. Perhaps very soon. It is time for the wise to consider their ways in the light of God’s Word and to turn from our fallen selves to the Savior who gave Himself for our sins. He is “the way, the truth and the life” for all who trust in Him.