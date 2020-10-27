The mayors’ bad decision

To the editor: Big headlines in the News-Miner on Saturday, Oct. 24, and the headlines were very disappointing. It seems that our local government leaders are now representing the powerful oil lobbyists and the large oil corporations that are taking our oil resources and giving us little in return. They lament that the change in taxes under Ballot Measure 1 would increase their taxes by 300%. That means their taxes would go from 4% up to 12% (it is actually less).
How would you like to have an income tax rate of only 12% while making billions each year?
Figures don’t lie, but they certainly can be used to deceive.
Our three local leaders, it seems, have taken their information from affiliates of the Big Three and from “studies” funded by the oil companies. It is of little surprise that the conclusions of these studies are to the benefit of Big Oil. Many professionals, not attached to these oil companies, have told the true picture.
There was an excellent one in the Friday, Oct. 23, News-Miner. It did not make headlines. It should have.
Don’t be fooled by the $20 million that the Big 3 oil companies have spent in deceptive advertising and on the “studies” that support their continued extra $1 billion in corporate profits for their stockholders.
It is time for us Alaskans to prevail. Vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 1.
Ellen Weiser
FAIRBANKS