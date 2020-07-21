Letter to the Editor

The left-leaning media

To the editor: Am I the only one who noticed the conditions being set by the political left media? Roughly 60 days ago “where’s Biden?” excuses turned into story after story about President Trump’s lack of effort on the world’s most poorly understood and purposefully hidden (by the Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Since his election, it has been negative story after negative story, and when they could not find anything negative, they wished for a downturn in the economy knowing full well that under President Trump people of color owned more businesses, earned more pay, and had the best jobs number ever.

While I find him morally repugnant, his accomplishments are rarely highlighted. Now we have poll after poll and story after story much like George Will’s op-ed (News-Miner, July 16). I predict they are conditioning the populace for one of two things: intimidate conservatives into not voting because it is a lost cause or questioning a Trump 2020 win, preemptively angering their base.

You have to ask why. Why are they so concerned? If it were so important, then the following question must be asked: Is Biden the best we got? Truly is there an ulterior motive?

Remember all that talk about President Trump being labeled incompetent so Vice President Mike Pence would have to take over? Would this same 25th Amendment colonoscopy inspection applied to President Trump be equally applied to candidate Biden?

I would ask left-leaners to read, “Did Joe Biden Mention his ‘hairy legs’ in public remarks” on snopes.com. Or “If you don’t vote for me than you’re not…..” Let’s not forget his outburst at an Iowa voter. And most importantly #MeToo Tara Reade. He was the architect of the 1994 crime law. Is this the best the left has? Are we going to see the left’s negative laser focused on Biden? Or will they demonstrate hypocrisy?

Chris Bye

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.