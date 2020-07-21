The left-leaning media

To the editor: Am I the only one who noticed the conditions being set by the political left media? Roughly 60 days ago “where’s Biden?” excuses turned into story after story about President Trump’s lack of effort on the world’s most poorly understood and purposefully hidden (by the Chinese Communist Party) virus.
Since his election, it has been negative story after negative story, and when they could not find anything negative, they wished for a downturn in the economy knowing full well that under President Trump people of color owned more businesses, earned more pay, and had the best jobs number ever.
While I find him morally repugnant, his accomplishments are rarely highlighted. Now we have poll after poll and story after story much like George Will’s op-ed (News-Miner, July 16). I predict they are conditioning the populace for one of two things: intimidate conservatives into not voting because it is a lost cause or questioning a Trump 2020 win, preemptively angering their base.
You have to ask why. Why are they so concerned? If it were so important, then the following question must be asked: Is Biden the best we got? Truly is there an ulterior motive?
Remember all that talk about President Trump being labeled incompetent so Vice President Mike Pence would have to take over? Would this same 25th Amendment colonoscopy inspection applied to President Trump be equally applied to candidate Biden?
I would ask left-leaners to read, “Did Joe Biden Mention his ‘hairy legs’ in public remarks” on snopes.com. Or “If you don’t vote for me than you’re not…..” Let’s not forget his outburst at an Iowa voter. And most importantly #MeToo Tara Reade. He was the architect of the 1994 crime law. Is this the best the left has? Are we going to see the left’s negative laser focused on Biden? Or will they demonstrate hypocrisy?
Chris Bye
Fairbanks