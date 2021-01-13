The ill Trump supporters

To the editor: Bless you Bill O’Reilly for your Christian empathy with the travails of Donald Trump (and his 300-plus million subjects).
Some subjects would seek draconian anti-criminal response to Mr. Trump’s tortured fantasies and delusions, but these measures would be dreadfully inhumane (and time consuming).
We live in a gentler more Christian era which does not approve of deadly measures against threats to domestic tranquility.
More appropriate would be reliance on professional scientific treatment of our nation’s ills. Let me suggest applying modern psychological treatment to appalling national delirium. Of course, we don’t have the ability to treat 300-plus million psychiatric patients, but certainly we could accommodate Mr. Trump and a limited coterie of his psycho-phants.