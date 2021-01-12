The GOP's future

To the editor: Last week’s attempted armed coup was clearly the work of white supremacists, misogynists, QAnon freaks, neo-Nazis and Klansmen. They wanted to violently install Trump as president despite losing the election. In a recent letter, Sen. Sullivan stated:
“(A) significant majority of Alaskans, myself included, supported President Trump’s reelection. These Alaskans should not be confused with or lumped together with those who perpetrated violence in the historic halls of the U.S. Capitol.”
Republicans are clearly embarrassed finding themselves visibly aligned with white supremacists, misogynists, QAnon freaks, neo-Nazis and Klansmen. The embarrassment is understandable, but Republicans should not be surprised.
Last week’s events are rooted in Ronald Reagan’s Southern Strategy — a Republican electoral strategy to increase political support among white voters in the South by appealing to racism against Black people in response to civil rights successes. Conservative business elites sought to forge an alliance with nonelite racists to win elections while plausibly denying overt racism and controlling the party. European business leaders used the strategy in the 1920s and brought fascists to power in Italy, Germany and Spain. Trump merely took the Southern Strategy public, expanded racist appeals against other nonwhite people and disparaged women. In doing so, the business elites who traditionally control the Republican Party lost control. The party’s base is now right-wing extremists supported by white supremacists, misogynists, QAnon freaks, neo-Nazis and Klansmen.
Rational business elites must take back the Republican Party and abandon the Southern Strategy for moral and practical reasons. Fundamentally, the GOP is the “Party of Lincoln.” It seeks to create a level economic playing field where hard work and merit is rewarded. Racism and misogyny logically have no place in the party. Failing to purge the party of these elements will destroy the party. Trump has destroyed the plausible deniability critical to his expanded Southern Strategy. Women are presently in the majority. By 2045, white Americans will cease to be a racial majority in the U.S. A party aligned with misogyny and white supremacy will not be viable in our future if America remains a representative democracy.