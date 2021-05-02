The goals of Black Lives Matter

To the editor: In much the same manner that your Feb. 21 editorial screamed that the Biden administration was going to take away citizens’ guns, your cartoon of April 29 is also tone deaf and intentionally inaccurate.
Is it now the News-Miner’s goal to create fear? The depiction of Lady Justice worrying about what will happen if “they don’t get their way” is at best fear mongering. Encouraging an “us or them” mentality is abhorrent.
Claims that BLM demonstrators want the police defunded are inaccurate. The goals are to allocate funding for training police officers to react impartially and humanely when approaching citizens of color and when mental health incidents arise. So why publish a cartoon that equates the Black Lives Matter movement to “Defund Police,” “Burn Everything Down” anarchy?
Black Lives Matter has a national platform of reasonable requests to improve policing and adjudication. Supporters have not killed or injured police officers as the rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s capital did.
BLM has a 65% approval rating according to a nationwide Gallup Poll, July 2020. Supporters are American citizens who want reform in the United States to improve treatment of all its citizens.
Does the News-Miners’ publish fear-mongering cartoons and editorials to whip up controversy in its readership? If so you might want to rethink that strategy.