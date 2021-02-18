The face of the party

To the editor: I find myself wondering why Majorie Taylor Greene hasn’t mentioned a conspiracy so vast it even reaches beyond the Jewish space lasers setting fire to California.
Here it is, the CIA has a secret base on the dark side of the moon. They are holding Elvis there and performing inhumane medical experiments on him. How Taylor Greene dropped the ball on this is surprising or is it that the lame-stream media is covering this up?
I am fascinated by the Republican Party’s antics regarding Taylor Greene. Kevin McCarthy puts Taylor Greene (who has denied the grotesque reality of the Sandy Hook elementary and Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shootings) on the education committee in the U.S. House. Can you even begin to imagine the additional anguish and anger she has created for the families of the 34 slaughtered children and nine staff members?
Trump’s habit of labeling any strong woman who stands up to him as a “nasty woman” is disgusting, but if anyone deserves this characterization it is Taylor Greene. This woman barely qualifies as a primate, yet she has become the bigoted face of the Republican Party.