The effects of Covid minimizers on others

To the editor: Fairbanks was leading the state for Covid-19 infections a few days ago. Some respectable and dedicated hospital staff have reportedly taken forms of verbal (and other?) abuse for telling Covid deniers they have the bug. Apparently, some media and talking heads have convinced even some who are ill to disregard trained medical professionals’ opinions, instead accepting politicians’ and media outlet misinformation as fact.
Bar parking lots were jammed on our two trips to Fairbanks Memorial last Thursday, on our way to get me patched up from botched cancer surgery in Seattle. The effects of increased alcohol intake on self-discipline and social distancing are fairly well known; decreased distance, raised voices (increased aerosolized droplets) and more.
I’m not seeking sympathy but desire to point out the fallout from our community members’ irresponsible behaviors.
We have one child remaining at home, our 17-year-old son; a good student, helpful to his parents, an excellent mechanic and generally the apple of my eye. Due to the increased Covid-19 infections in our community and in the hospital, my son is not permitted to visit me. He is under 18, and hospital policy will not permit minor visitors to be placed at risk.
I’m submitting this letter to ask that those who see distancing, masking and limiting trips at least consider the fallout from their self-centered choices. My condition is somewhat serious. I would like to be able to see and hug my son, and tell him to his face, in person, that he’s my hero. The circumstances with Covid in our area now prohibit that.
Consider that the next time you feel your “freedom” is abridged by a mask policy or other remedies. And know for certain this is now as personal as it gets.
Signed, a long-time freedom fighter who also knows that my freedom ends where your rights begin, and vice versa. I will remember some of you who balked at reasonable requests, as will my wife and son, my hero, whom I remind daily of his blessing he brings and has brought to my life.