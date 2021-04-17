The ease of getting vaccinated

To the editor: Some people have an aversion to needles, that is, getting “shots.” If that is you, read on. When I went to the Carlson Center to get my Moderna shot I was surprised that I did not even feel it happen. I asked the nurse what size needle they were using and she said a 25 gauge needle. That is very small. That is why I did not feel it.
When I was paramedic here in Fairbanks years ago the smallest needle we carried on the ambulance was a 22 gauge and that was for small-veined infants needing an intravenous line, IV. It is somewhat strange that in the medical industry the larger the gauge number the smaller the needle. Other needle sizes we used were 16 gauge, a large tube, for large flow IVs in trauma situations with large bleeds (such as gunshot wounds, stabbings, etc). The standard needle at that time for an intravenous feed for rapid administering of drugs (for heart attacks, allergic reactions, etc.) was an 18 gauge. I do not believe that a 25 gauge needle was even manufactured back then. Ah, for modern technology.
A relative on mine here in Fairbanks got the Covid-19 infection and he was horribly sick with, he said, the worst flu he ever had, and it lasted for two weeks. He was monitored daily by phone and thankfully he did not have to be hospitalized. Many I know have died. So I would suggest that you go get your shot for your health, the health of your friends, and the people of the community in which you mingle. And, unlike most places in the Lower 48, recently a walk-in clinic has been opened at the Carlson Center.