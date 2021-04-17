You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

The ease of getting vaccinated

  • Comments

To the editor: Some people have an aversion to needles, that is, getting “shots.” If that is you, read on. When I went to the Carlson Center to get my Moderna shot I was surprised that I did not even feel it happen. I asked the nurse what size needle they were using and she said a 25 gauge needle. That is very small. That is why I did not feel it.

When I was paramedic here in Fairbanks years ago the smallest needle we carried on the ambulance was a 22 gauge and that was for small-veined infants needing an intravenous line, IV. It is somewhat strange that in the medical industry the larger the gauge number the smaller the needle. Other needle sizes we used were 16 gauge, a large tube, for large flow IVs in trauma situations with large bleeds (such as gunshot wounds, stabbings, etc). The standard needle at that time for an intravenous feed for rapid administering of drugs (for heart attacks, allergic reactions, etc.) was an 18 gauge. I do not believe that a 25 gauge needle was even manufactured back then. Ah, for modern technology.

A relative on mine here in Fairbanks got the Covid-19 infection and he was horribly sick with, he said, the worst flu he ever had, and it lasted for two weeks. He was monitored daily by phone and thankfully he did not have to be hospitalized. Many I know have died. So I would suggest that you go get your shot for your health, the health of your friends, and the people of the community in which you mingle. And, unlike most places in the Lower 48, recently a walk-in clinic has been opened at the Carlson Center.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.