The Democrats' plans

To the editor: The Democrats have blatantly sold out to left-wing socialists faithful to Bernie Sanders. I value my freedom above all else, so I will be voting for President Trump, Senator Sullivan and Representative Young. I refuse to lend my support to any left-wing candidate who would drag the United States even one step closer to a Marxist, socialist state. For the same reason I will be voting no on Ballot Measure 2, which would make it easier for left-wing socialists to be elected in Alaska. Similarly, I will vote no on Ballot Measure 1, which would hurt Alaska’s economy.
National Democrat leaders have indicated they would consider doing the following if they regain control of the White House and Senate:
• Eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate (Democrats already eliminated the filibuster for confirmation of judges).
• Stack the Supreme Court with left-wing activist justices, essentially eliminating one of our three branches of government.
• Adding Washington, D.C, Puerto Rico and perhaps other territories of states with two senators each to secure long-term control of the Senate.
• Firearm confiscation by executive order.
• Government takeover of health care.
• Massive tax hikes to redistribute wealth to those unable or unwilling to work.
• Forced conversion of energy sources in the next 15 years by government mandates to use wind and solar.
The socialists currently setting policy for the Democrats are unreasonably idealistic and have no idea of what Marxism and socialism really are. I was born a free man and fully intend to die as one.