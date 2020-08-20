The Democrats’ convention

To the editor: I have been watching the Democratic National Convention these last few days and was impressed with how the Democrats took the challenge of the pandemic and social distancing and also the concerns for the health of the participants and made for an outstanding presentation to the people of the nation.
To those of you who are missing it, or are intentionally doing so, let me inform you that a broad spectrum on the citizens of America expressed their hopes and dreams for a new course for the country. The singing of the National Anthem by children of the 50 states and also of our territories and protectorates alone was worth the watch.
Many of diverse ethnic and employment backgrounds expressed their losses over the last four years and appealed for help from those now running for office. Our past presidents, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former first lady Michelle Obama gave inspiring speeches asking the people of America to vote for America’s future.
I will be watching the Republican National Convention next week. The Republicans have a challenge to do as well to inform us of their plans for America for the next four years. I understand that two of the featured speakers will be the St. Louis couple who brandished assault weapons to threaten people who were in the street in front of their mini-mansion. It will be interesting to hear what they have to say.
Also, I am looking forward to hearing what our three Alaska congressional members have to inspire us for the next four years. And, of course, I expect that our current president will make a great number of appearances during this huge and beautiful event.