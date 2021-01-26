The carrot and the stick

To the editor: We are being told that to beat the pandemic of COVID-19 we need to reach a herd immunity of 70% plus by implementing a nationwide vaccination program. An aggressive campaign is trying to convince everyone to get vaccinated as soon as vaccines become available.
The carrot being offered is that this is the only way we can return to normal and get our lives and economy back. The frontline health care workers and elderly understand the seriousness of this because they are the ones most affected by this illness. The younger people will be a harder sell as they haven’t been overly impacted by the virus and are generally more skeptical of being vaccinated at all.
In the age of “what’s in it for me” what carrot can we offer people to get vaccinated other than doing the right thing and maybe saving their life? Apparently, being vaccinated isn’t going to release you from the restrictions we’re living with. We’ll still have to wear our masks, social distance, test and quarantine for travel, have jobs jeopardized, and be denied the social interaction we crave. Beyond their own health security it’s not unreasonable for people to expect some return to normalcy after they’ve gone to the effort of being vaccinated. It’ll be difficult to motivate them if all those restrictions remain in place for the indefinite future even knowing a low vaccination rate may continue those restrictions.
Without a carrot to entice people to get vaccinated, the government might implement the stick. At some point they might require a COVID-19 vaccination to use public transit, get a job, obtain benefits or even associate in public. We all know that government is very good at wielding the stick, and this will be especially true now. I expect most people would prefer a path forward with a few carrots being offered rather than suffering under the stick approach.