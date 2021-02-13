The blame game

To the editor: Mark Twain’s observation “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re misinformed” applies to the shallow analysis and sanctimonious blathering in the News-Miner’s Wednesday editorial.
While it’s true that the state House is at a 20-20 standoff, the News-Miner’s editors should acknowledge that it was the 20 member House Republican Caucus that nominated Rep. Bart LeBon (R-Fairbanks) to serve as speaker pro tempore two weeks ago, but not one member of the Democrat-led caucus — including the two Democrat representatives from Fairbanks — was able to support his nomination to an essentially ceremonial position to keep the organizing process moving forward. The Democrat-led caucus also turned down our nomination of Rep. Laddie Shaw (R-Anchorage) before Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok) nominated Rep. Josiah Patkotak (I-North Slope) who we unanimously supported for speaker (except for an Anchorage Democrat who choose to not show up for the floor session that day).
The House Republican Caucus then unanimously supported Rep. Steve Thompson (R-Fairbanks) for the speaker’s position, but apparently no one from the Democrat-led caucus — not even the two Democrat representatives from Fairbanks — was allowed to vote for him.
The “crass political partisanship” of which the editors complain appears to be coming from the Democrat side of the aisle. The Democrat-led caucus did not offer a nomination for the speaker pro tempore position and has not, thus far, put forth a nominee for the speaker position while the 20 member House Republican Caucus stands ready to elect a house speaker and get to work reopening Alaska for business — which is what a significant majority of Alaskans elected us to do.
Therefore, Alaskans who are growing weary of the political games should address their concerns to House Democrats, independents and the lone wayward Republican to let them know they are welcome to join with the 20 House Republicans who are ready to reopen Alaska and pointedly ask each of them whether their leaders quest for personal power is worth hampering Alaska’s COVID response efforts and running out the clock on legislation that could help their district.
Editor’s note: Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, was elected speaker on Thursday.