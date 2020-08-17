You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

The best she can do?

To the editor: In response to the news that Trump is hampering the Postal Service in order to sabotage voting in the upcoming general election, Alaska’s senior senator turned to the most passionate, fiery words she could find.

“Inappropriate.”

Really? That’s the best she can do? The president (of the United States, amazingly enough, not of some other country) is assaulting our democracy, doing what he and other Republicans have long accused everyone else of doing, and the best she can come up with is “inappropriate”?

Respectfully, may I suggest a few others? Appalling. Treasonous. A crime. Immoral. An attack on democracy, an attack on our freedom.

Here’s an idea. If a Democratic president was doing this, what outraged words would she and the others in our fine congressional delegation be screaming? That should give her some inspiration.

Then following up with a promise to do everything she can to protect our precious democracy would be a nice touch.

I’ll give her some credit, however. So far as I’ve heard, Dan Sullivan and Don Young haven’t said a thing.

 

