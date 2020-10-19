The Barrett hearings

To the editor: On PBS.org, videos of the public Amy Coney Barrett Hearings are available online. These hearings are particularly useful as an indirect debate of the main issues of the Nov. 3 election. There seems to be little contention among all but the most doctrinaire Democratic senators that Coney Barrett is a brilliant, competent and unbelievably fair judge whose presence on the Supreme Court will be a welcome and calming addition to a court often riven by partisan divisions. Moreover, her basic jurisprudence support comes from the same people who supported Obama appointee Justice Kagan. However, Democratic senators ostensibly lack the courage to vote for her confirmation because she was appointed by President Trump. Indeed, PBS reports that many Democratic senators anonymously acknowledge Barrett’s competence.
Regarding upcoming Supreme Court cases, the Oct. 14 video in its entirety is most instructive. From Barrett’s precise statements, it seems likely that with her presence on the court when the Affordable Care Act comes up for consideration in November, the law will be retained with the unconstitutional tax mandate being removed from the law by the court using the legal concept of severance. As for Roe v. Wade, she also has made clear (in agreement with RBG) that while not a “super precedent” like Brown v. the Board of Education, Roe is still a long-standing legal precedent that she will almost certainly uphold. Media reports of a rightward shift of the court are largely hype. But view the videos and draw your own conclusions.
Based on Sen. Harris’ superficial questioning of Barrett and impugning her veracity, as a Alaskan Democrat I have problems voting for the Biden-Harris ticket and any statewide Alaska “Democrat” save Alyse Galvin in the U.S. House race. As for Democrats at the national level, after watching two days of testimony, it seems that a woman of strong Catholic faith and unimpeachable character and intellect has wrecked the well-laid plans of Democrats to take control of both houses of Congress and pack the Supreme Court with judges voting how they tell them to. Perhaps there is a heaven after all.