The ANWR bust

To the editor: Jan. 6 was marked by two debacles: the rampage at the Capitol in D.C. and the opening of bids at the ANWR oil and gas lease sale. The lease sale raised a whopping $14.4 million. That’s in contrast to the $18 billion estimated in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was championed by Alaska’s congressional delegation. Of the $14.4 million, $12 million was spent by AIDEA (Alaska’s Inane Delusion and Embarrassment Authority), $2.4 million spent by a real estate company and a small oil and gas development company, and $00 by large oil companies (which presumably know what they are doing). While it may be that AIDEA’s purchases with money that belongs to all of Alaska’s citizens will lead to a future jackpot, I wonder if the return on investment might not have been higher had the AIDEA board just taken the $12 million to Las Vegas.
Is continued investment in large-scale natural resource development projects really the best approach to enhancing Alaska’s economic and social future? Should we really be investing in a portfolio of high-risk lease purchases while reducing funding for our local school districts and the University of Alaska (which must provide us with the well-educated and well-trained workforce we need today and in the future)? Are lease purchases more important than providing assistance for the diversified set of small Alaska businesses that are failing in the face of the coronavirus epidemic? Throwing money at big projects while crying for economic diversification doesn’t seem to have gotten us very far toward realizing the future that we all envision for our state. I think it’s a good time to try something else, and a great first step would be for our Legislature to carry out a hard-nosed evaluation of AIDEA, its effectiveness, and its mission.