The anti-maskers

To the editor: I shopped recently with my four boys and secured our turkey and cream of mushroom soup, etc. We each wore a mask, carefully fitted, and kept 6-plus feet away from other shoppers. A man was also shopping at the same time with his four boys. When I saw all five of them were bare-faced, I diverted, but at the same time they also chose my aisle. As they passed, I cast a sidelong look at the father. He packed a pistol on his hip, just daring anyone to challenge him. I wear my mask to protect him and his sons, but he brazenly ignores love and respect and science and dismisses my delicate condition. It came to me suddenly that maybe he thinks he can protect me from the virus with his gun. I imagined him trying to shoot at contaminated water droplets before they reached me.
These anti-maskers may not wear a covering on their faces, but they are wearing something very visible: They wear a belligerent/petulant/wary expression, daring anyone to call them on their explosive disrespect. They cannot see the expression on my face because it is one of disgust, which is primarily a wrinkling of the nose and a flare of my nostrils; the sneer on my lips is also covered, my eyes they won’t catch because they are averted in shame for their behavior and in fear to be caught observing it. Whenever I’ve wanted to say something, I have felt real fear wash over me because these ignorant fools bristle with violence. I’d like to forgive them on the basis that they don’t realize what they’re doing, but I cannot, because they do know what they’re doing. They know.