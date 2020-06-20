The anti-Johnsen petition

To the editor: I read Linda Toth’s letter to the editor (News-Miner, June 19) with interest. Ms. Toth criticizes UA faculty for a petition asking for President Johnsen’s resignation. To clarify, the petition is organized by the faculty union, but is open to staff and community members to sign.
Ms. Toth points out how her division (Office of Information Technology) has been shrunk by budget cuts and the stresses put on her and her colleagues. However, her letter assumes that faculty haven’t been significantly affected. In fact, faculty teaching loads have been increased, and many academic departments have been greatly reduced as positions vacated by resigning or retiring faculty are not filled. Like so many other university employees, faculty are being stretched to the limit (and beyond) by being asked to do much more with much less.