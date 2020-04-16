Thanks, trail-makers

To the editor: At 7 a.m. on this mid-April morning, we once again heard the purr of a slow-moving snowmachine on the UAF trail system behind our house.
Driving the machine was Jason Garron, who grooms and maintains the University of Alaska Fairbanks cross-country ski trails, a web of packed snow paths spanning the 1,000-plus-acre space they call North Campus. He was dragging a toothy trailer, changing the trails from glazed ice to a nice corduroy, upon which skis could get a nice bite. Conditions for skate skiing were perfect.
Those conditions will change this afternoon, as temperatures rise into the 50s, but Jason made for a good morning of skiing. A few dozen people we saw out there this morning had smiles on their faces.
This letter is to express our appreciation for Jason, who we never see skiing but who grooms with the savvy of a longtime skier, and to those who make the North Campus trails and their extensive maintenance possible.
Bear Edson, superintendent of UAF’s Facilities Services, is Jason Garron’s boss. Bear has provided Jason with the proper equipment to do the trails right and has enabled Jason to get out there even on weekends during a snowstorm.
Jenny Campbell is the associate vice chancellor for UAF’s Facilities Services. She has perhaps been the person who keeps green-lighting this exquisite trail maintenance during these challenging financial times for the university.
Thanks to these folks, and others we haven’t named, for making the UAF trails a world-class skiing experience, soon to be a place for hikers and runners. So many people — longtime skiers and first-timers — have been using these trails for outdoor relief during these claustrophobic times. We so appreciate it.