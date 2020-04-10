Thanks to Dunleavy, Sullivan

To the editor: This is the first time since the 1964 Good Friday earthquake that a single event, COVID-19, has so significantly altered everyday life for Alaskans. Through this stressful time, we want our leaders to pull together to get things done. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has assembled a team of leaders to explore solutions to the economic fallout from this virus. Thank you, governor. We support you.
We also want to express our thanks and support for Sen. Dan Sullivan. His military background and support of defending our great country, his family values and professional nature are so appreciated in these difficult times. He is willing to listen and is responsive to his constituents. We support his efforts to reach across the aisle and work with all parties to provide quick, fiscally responsible relief to Alaskans. We support him in his reelection effort.