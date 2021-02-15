Thanks, Sen. Murkowski

To the editor: Thank you, Sen. Murkowski, for holding fast to your integrity. Maybe your strong character comes in part from growing up in Fairbanks. I hope so, and I, for one, appreciate your fair-minded response to our nation’s many woes.
Another letter writer recently accused you of “political opportunism.” To me, this accusation is laughable. It’s political opportunism to falsely claim a win in a presidential election that’s had many, many recounts of votes, state by state, each proving the claim to be a lie. It’s political opportunism to incite followers to behave like a mob in support of that lie, pillaging our Capitol and replicating scenes from the French Revolution, minus the beheadings (so far). It’s political opportunism (or treason) to incite violence among one’s followers then deny any accountability.
It’s unforgivable political opportunism to support violence against elected members of Congress. Former President Donald Trump is now doing this by supporting newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won election by approving of such violence.
It’s political opportunism of the very worst kind to cling to power for its own sake rather than offer solutions to our nation’s real crises: COVID-19 and the collapse of the economy, systemic injustice and rampant distrust of fellow citizens. It’s opportunism to seed discontent by supporting lies about a stolen election and other similar power hungry lies, as your fellow senator and our state’s sole representative repeatedly do. Our nation’s most basic value is the right to free and fair elections, so undermining this basic right in effect weakens the very foundation of the United States. It’s pure political opportunism as its worst to choose party loyalty over honesty and integrity.
Our nation can move forward and this democratic republic remain intact only when we choose to support one another in defending the truth. Thanks for doing your part. Thanks for your integrity.
Jean Anderson
Fairbanks