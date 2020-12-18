Thanks, Hamme staff

To the editor: I feel I have been remiss in not instantly responding to the disparaging letter regarding the pandemic swimming experience at Hamme Pool. Our family has been very grateful for the opportunity to exercise at Hamme since swimming began again in the late spring. We are there swimming 4-6 times per week.
The amazing Hamme staff did not cause the pandemic, but they are doing a proficient job of helping to mitigate risk for those residents for whom swimming is a primary form of exercise, either by choice, or by necessity due to disability. We have been extended assistance in everything from getting in the front door to navigating a wheelchair onto the deck, to getting help with the registration process. The staff has tweaked policies and practices over the months to make things safer and easier for swimmers. The professionalism and courtesy of every single staff member is laudable. I don’t know what we would do without them.
Please let this serve as a public praise and thanks to the aquatics staff of the FNSB and of Hamme specifically in this current pandemic situation!