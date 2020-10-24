You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Thanks, Greg Hill

To the editor: Thank you, Greg Hill, for your thoughtful and eloquent essay on “Rocket science, quack medicine and reliability.” This was sorely needed at this time to bring a reprise of rational thought and basic thinking processes.

We have been bombarded by quack medicine from the White House while over 220,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19. The lack of respect toward science, and Dr. Anthony Fauci in particular, are particularly disturbing due to the adherence to quack therapy practices and procedures in the administration we are saddled with. And this includes the sycophants in the Republican-controlled Senate who condone and agree with these cockamamie ideas by their active adulation or by their silence.

So far we have seen little disagreement to science denial and denial of sound science advice by either of our senators or our lone representative. Instead, they still stick like glue to this cesspool administration.

 

 

 

