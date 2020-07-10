Letter to the Editor

Thanks for the support

To the editor: Last month I was humbled when GVEA members in District 1 re-elected me for another three years on the GVEA board. I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to all GVEA members who took the time to participate in the election process, regardless of who you cast a ballot for.

The vast majority of Americans are served by investor-owned utilities, and individual ratepayers have no voice in electing the boards that govern those utilities. GVEA is owned by our membership, and your participation in the election process is incredibly important. It was a pleasure getting to speak with members during election time to learn about their concerns and to discuss my thoughts on where our electric utility should be headed. I’d also like to thank my opponent for running, I believe both candidates for District 1 had the best interests of GVEA in mind when deciding to run.  Over the past three years, my knowledge base on our co-op and my appreciation for GVEA staff have both grown tremendously. Safe, reliable electric service has perhaps never been as important as it is during the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

Lastly, as a GVEA co-op member, it was disappointing to see some of the mudslinging that occurred in other district races. I hope in future races partisanship and politics can be left out of the election process and the focus will return to credentials, experience and how GVEA can best accomplish their mission of providing safe, reliable, innovative energy solutions at fair and reasonable prices.

