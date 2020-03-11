Letter to the Editor

Thanks, doomsdayers

To the editor: I would like to thank all the panicked doomsday preppers for clearing out all the toilet paper, bleach, cold preparations and cleaning products. Now all the calm-thinking people have no TP, bleach, cold preparations or cleaning products.

So my question is why TP? Why cleaning products? Are you cleaning public areas? We haven’t even had a single case of coronavirus in Alaska yet. And when we do, are you cleaning public areas with all those cleaning supplies?

I just don’t understand the panic. Did I miss the notice that there was a supply issue? The number of cases globally are over 108,000 with a global population of 7.7 billion, with deaths totaling over 3,800. These are extremely small numbers in the big scheme of things.

Now I have to order all the items I need online. I can’t support local thanks to all the panicked shoppers!

