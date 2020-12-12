You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Thankful for Hamme Pool

To the editor: I was saddened to see the Wednesday letter from an infrequent swimmer who was highly critical of Hamme Pool and staff. I am a regular swimmer, and daily scores of motivated people utilize this valuable resource for exercise and recreation. Yes, things are different there now, but what or where isn’t? However, now you can register and reserve your own space for physical activity in a safe and bright setting. The process is intuitive and parameters are spelled out to which each participant must agree online. There are no surprises. The lifeguards are committed to each participant’s safety and are always cheerful and helpful.

Thank you to Fairbanks city and borough for the wisdom to keep this facility open and thriving in an otherwise dark and sometimes confining winter. The physical/mental/emotional health of many Fairbanksans is significantly enhanced by Hamme Pool and its welcoming and competent staff.

 

 

 

