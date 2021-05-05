You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Thank you teachers

  • Comments

To the editor: With the school year coming to a close soon and with this week being Teacher Appreciation Week, I wanted to take this opportunity to extend my deep appreciation for all the great educators and support staff we are so fortunate to have in our community.

Educators and support staff have had a tumultuous and challenging year to say the least. They have had to adapt and improvise while at the same time deliver quality education while using and learning new technology and techniques.

When the decision was made to open schools back in January, it was met with skepticism and hesitancy by many. This was totally understandable as nobody knew exactly what the results would be. But thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our educators and support staff, I would say as a parent of two kids in our public schools, that the return to in-person learning has been a great success.

I think one thing that came out of our experience with Covid is a new appreciation for teachers, the great work they do, and the vital role they play in the development of the lives of our children.

I not only recognize this as a parent, but my kids realized how much they missed school and how much they enjoy being back. This is in no small part due to the excellence of all those who made it possible, from administrators, to educators, to all the support staff, I just wanted to give a heart-felt thank you. So if you’re reading this ... thank a teacher!

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.