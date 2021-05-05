Thank you teachers

To the editor: With the school year coming to a close soon and with this week being Teacher Appreciation Week, I wanted to take this opportunity to extend my deep appreciation for all the great educators and support staff we are so fortunate to have in our community.
Educators and support staff have had a tumultuous and challenging year to say the least. They have had to adapt and improvise while at the same time deliver quality education while using and learning new technology and techniques.
When the decision was made to open schools back in January, it was met with skepticism and hesitancy by many. This was totally understandable as nobody knew exactly what the results would be. But thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our educators and support staff, I would say as a parent of two kids in our public schools, that the return to in-person learning has been a great success.
I think one thing that came out of our experience with Covid is a new appreciation for teachers, the great work they do, and the vital role they play in the development of the lives of our children.
I not only recognize this as a parent, but my kids realized how much they missed school and how much they enjoy being back. This is in no small part due to the excellence of all those who made it possible, from administrators, to educators, to all the support staff, I just wanted to give a heart-felt thank you. So if you’re reading this ... thank a teacher!