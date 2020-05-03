Thank you, Senator Sullivan

To the editor: I want to thank Sen. Dan Sullivan for my brother’s safe return.
On Monday, March 23, I contacted Senator Sullivan’s office on behalf of my brother, a lifelong Alaskan who lives in Anchorage but who was stranded in rural India at the worst possible time in recent international history. I was shocked to have my phone call returned by the end of the day with a clear message: We care, and we will do all we can.
The senator’s office spent the next two weeks sending my family a flurry of updates despite ongoing worldwide chaos.
When my brother returned on his chartered plane April 8, the senator personally called me to verify his arrival. He told me of the buses and small planes used by the repatriation task force to reach deep into India to get my brother across the country. He said that his office was working around the clock and escalating whatever means necessary to return Alaskans from Peruvian, Asian and other locations. I now know his promises are sincere, and his efforts are earnest for Alaskans.
We are fortunate that despite an international crisis, Senator Sullivan does not allow those close to us from our remote state to be forgotten.