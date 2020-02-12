Letter to the Editor

Thank you, Sen. Murkowski

To the editor: As an Alaska Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, I would like to thank Sen. Murkowski for her critical vote that prevented the Senate impeachment trial from turning into a communist-era show trial. Lost in the media frenzy over calling witnesses in the Senate trial is the fact that secret partisan witness proceedings in the House impeachment process at no time allowed the president’s counsel to cross-examine or call any witness, effectively trying the president in absentia. After a vote finally taken by the full House for an impeachment inquiry, the impeachment proceedings were then transferred to the Judiciary Committee. In the House Judiciary hearings, no public witness testimony was allowed.

After this patently sham process, the speaker of the House refused to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, ominously stating that the Senate could not have a fair trial. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer began endless rants in the Senate stating that the trial would not be fair without witnesses (but only “relevant witnesses”).

This shoddy behavior was, of course, bought hook, line and sinker by the mainstream press, with PBS’s Mark Shields applauding Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s behavior as masterful. In contrast, many of us would characterize Pelosi and Schumer’s behavior as unscrupulous ruthless manipulation that would make Joseph Stalin proud. Moreover, this extreme partisan behavior resulted in physical threats against Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican senator from Maine whose fairness is accepted by senators as practically legendary.

This partisan behavior continued in the Senate as some Democratic Senate speeches justifying conviction accused Republican senators of caving into pressure from President Trump. However, responsible Democratic senators like Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who stated in his speech that he was undecided, have of course not engaged in such scurrilous behavior.

I would like to assure all Alaskans that these abominable machinations by Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer do not represent Alaska Democrats, who have consistently provided responsible leadership at the state level and will continue to do so in the future.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.