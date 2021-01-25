Thank you, Rod Boyce

To the editor: “Four hostile newspapers are more to be feared than a thousand bayonets.” — Napoleon Bonaparte.
As Rod Boyce moves into his next chapter of life, I find that I am grateful for him. Rod and I do not always agree, but what makes him the better person is he still prints my side of the story. I could never do that and this is why I could never be a reporter. I’ve written letters to the editor for the News-Miner for many years and even had a couple articles in here as well. I am censored in other news outlets in this town due to new liberal management.
If you think that local news is fair and honest, you are terribly misinformed. It is completely one-sided. But what makes the News-Miner different to me is Rod’s willingness to still allow for that precious and quickly fading freedom of speech. Our way of life is dying now, and that is the truth. Censorship is the new trend.
I will miss Rod’s friendly voice, his patience and his advice. I hope that people understand that even though this paper is rich in leftist content, they did allow for the conservative perspective.
I wish him the best, and I want it to be known that he is appreciated.