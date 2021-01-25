You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Thank you, Rod Boyce

To the editor: “Four hostile newspapers are more to be feared than a thousand bayonets.” — Napoleon Bonaparte. 

As Rod Boyce moves into his next chapter of life, I find that I am grateful for him. Rod and I do not always agree, but what makes him the better person is he still prints my side of the story. I could never do that and this is why I could never be a reporter. I’ve written letters to the editor for the News-Miner for many years and even had a couple articles in here as well. I am censored in other news outlets in this town due to new liberal management.

If you think that local news is fair and honest, you are terribly misinformed. It is completely one-sided. But what makes the News-Miner different to me is Rod’s willingness to still allow for that precious and quickly fading freedom of speech. Our way of life is dying now, and that is the truth. Censorship is the new trend.

I will miss Rod’s friendly voice, his patience and his advice. I hope that people understand that even though this paper is rich in leftist content, they did allow for the conservative perspective.

I wish him the best, and I want it to be known that he is appreciated. 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.