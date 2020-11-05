You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Thank you, poll workers

To the editor: It is mid-afternoon on Nov. 3, Election Day. I am home from voting at my precinct on Chena Pump Road. The lines of voters were long. Hooray for all my neighbors who first stood outside at minus 20 degrees in line before there was space inside.

I have great praise of our poll workers. They did a splendid job. While the lines were long, the poll workers efficiently processed us through. All the while the workers were helpful and cheerful. As of this writing, I don’t know the outcome of the election. However, I do know from the volume of voters with the assistance of many fine poll workers our democracy is strong.

