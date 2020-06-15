To the editor: I am so proud of Sen. Lisa Murkowski for speaking truth to power. I’m sure it was a difficult decision. We need to protect our country and the U.S. Constitution from those who strive to find a way around our laws when they don’t suit them. We, as a people, need a shift in leadership. A change away from the good old white boys to a more compassionate leadership and away from white privilege to an equal and level playing field. I’m sure, as a woman representative, she knows well about the inside track. History will see her opposition as an important landmark in the future of a unified United States of America.
Thank you, Lisa Murkowski
