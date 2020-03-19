Thank you, from Access Alaska

To the editor: Access Alaska Inc. wishes to inform the communities of the Fairbanks North Star Borough that we have returned to our permanent office located at 526 Gaffney Road in Fairbanks. This office is responsible for supporting seniors and persons experiencing disabilities and mental health challenges through consumer-directed supports. AAI also manages our Durable Medical Equipment Loan closet from this address.
On the night of Jan. 19, a sprinkler malfunction flooded AAI’s Fairbanks administrative office. AAI received immediate concern and support from our community partners. AAI wishes to specifically thank property owner Bachner Companies for providing a temporary office location for the duration of time the repairs occurred. Thank you all.
Alaskans are connected in many ways, in this case through sustained 30 below weather not seen since 1999. AAI is grateful for the ability to continue to serve our state’s communities. Be strong. Be capable. Be kind.