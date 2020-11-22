Thank you for the care

To the editor: Our mother, Beverly Prince, received end-of-life care at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Her family would like to thank the staff of FMH for their professionalism and kindness. Her doctor, nurse practitioner, case manager, occupational therapist, speech therapist, hospice coordinator and nurses went above and beyond to keep us informed about her condition and prognosis. They managed this under COVID-19 conditions that might have made our mother’s last days far less peaceful.
We would also like to thank Angela Howard and all the staff of the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home for their wonderful care of our mother during the last years of her life, especially keeping her safe from the coronavirus.
Sarah Jordan, Sitka
Andrew Prince, Mississippi
Marty Prince, California
Dan Prince, Oregon