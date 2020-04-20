Thank you for excellent care

To the editor: On Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, it was necessary for me to go to the emergency room for a non-coronavirus emergency. From the time I walked in the door I was treated with respect and high regard for following the mandate of cautiousness. I was given a mask and gloves, my temperature was temperature taken and I was questioned about my symptoms, which were recorded. They showed me to the check in desk, which had a plastic barrier protecting both patient and worker. As soon as I was checked in, the counter was wiped down and disinfected.
Within minutes, I was in a room and cared for in a very safe and professional way. The two physician assistants who helped me were knowledgeable and caring. Thank you for having such a wonderful staff facility in my home town of 50 years.