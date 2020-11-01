Thank you, Fairbanks

To the editor: It has been my privilege to have been born and raised in this community. My parents moved to Fairbanks and attended UAF in the ‘60s. They fell in love with our town, deciding to stay here and make a life for themselves. My folks found a community full of opportunities for the children they would someday have.
After having the good fortune of attending stellar public schools here in Fairbanks and in downtown District 1, I then attended UAF before going outside to study further, graduating from the University of Washington before returning to Fairbanks to once again make it my home because of these extraordinary opportunities.
But now our state is on the wrong track, and far too many families in my district are struggling.
I am running for state House to help get our great state heading in the right direction again and to fight for Fairbanks. To fight for greater opportunities — not fewer — for those born here, and for those who choose to live here. My diverse and extensive public and private service has prepared me well to step up to and continue to serve the residents of Fairbanks.
Having worked for, managed, and started small businesses right here in Fairbanks, I know first-hand the true value and daily struggle of entrepreneurship. After more than a decade working for UAF, I understand what a cultural gem and economic driver this University is for Fairbanks.
I recently concluded my second term on the Borough Assembly, serving in leadership roles as finance chair and ultimately as presiding officer. Prior to elected office I served on the all-volunteer Citizens’ Budget Review Committee. During my assembly tenure I worked without partisanship or ideological divisiveness, for the betterment of all Fairbanksans.
It has been a joy to live and work in this community with you all, and, aside from my marriage, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve you as a member of our Borough Assembly.
With humility and gratitude, I ask you for your vote on (or before) Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Thank you, Fairbanks, I love you.