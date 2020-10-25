Thank you, Fairbanks

To the editor: Congratulations to Jim Clark on his win for City Council Seat F.
The experience of running for office afforded me a great opportunity to connect with old friends, make some valuable new ones, and share possibilities for the future of Fairbanks with the community at large.
I would like to thank the many supporters in the Fairbanks community for their letters of support, campaign efforts, and affirming votes for my flagship run for City Council.
A special thank you goes out to the following for their contributions and support:
My family, friends, and colleagues, campaign volunteers, community members, Fairbanks Fire Department Union, the Interior Democrats, Fairbanks Central Labor Council, The Alaska Center, Operating Engineers, IBEW, and municipal forum coordinators.
Also, Crystal with the Operating Engineers in coordinated efforts of the get out and vote campaign, and all the voters of The Golden Heart City of Fairbanks.
I wish the council well in its future mindful discussions and difficult decision-making on complex and often competing issues that concern all residents who live and work in the city of Fairbanks.
The City Council is a small composite of people elected to prioritize community needs and work together as an integral part of a collective to secure effective and beneficial change solutions across the community. Our city involves many vital moving parts and multiple voices that work in concert with city administration to support our community in efforts to achieve progress. Please remain vigilant, and continue to let your voice be heard, be active, and an engaged partner of the many conversations of local government.
Stay safe!