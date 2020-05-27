Letter to the Editor

Thank you, Alison Carter

To the editor: Thank you, Alison Carter, for running for GVEA District 3 board seat.

Thank you, Alison, for the three years of personal preparation work you have already done by serving on the Member Advisory Committee of GVEA, learning more about our electric cooperative and attending the monthly GVEA board meetings for the last 1½ years so you’ll be able to be effective the first day you join the GVEA board.

Thank you, Alison Carter, for the professional preparation you have already done by working as a certified public accountant for over 20 years, as a lawyer for four years representing low-income clients, and your desire to bring those valuable skills into your service on the GVEA board of directors.

Thank you, Alison, for the honesty, integrity, and determination you will bring to support lower rates, greater transparency, and forward-thinking decision making to our local electric cooperative. All of us who pay GVEA electric bills with our names on the bill are member-owners.

Thank you District 1, 2 and 3 GVEA member-owners for voting now for your board of director representative, and a special thank you to all the District 3 member owners who vote for Alison Carter.

Our electric cooperative will be better off with Alison Carter’s service on the board of directors. Please vote for Alison Carter if you are a District 3 member-owner. For more information visit AlisonCarter4GVEA.com.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.