To the editor: Thank you, Alison Carter, for running for GVEA District 3 board seat.
Thank you, Alison, for the three years of personal preparation work you have already done by serving on the Member Advisory Committee of GVEA, learning more about our electric cooperative and attending the monthly GVEA board meetings for the last 1½ years so you’ll be able to be effective the first day you join the GVEA board.
Thank you, Alison Carter, for the professional preparation you have already done by working as a certified public accountant for over 20 years, as a lawyer for four years representing low-income clients, and your desire to bring those valuable skills into your service on the GVEA board of directors.
Thank you, Alison, for the honesty, integrity, and determination you will bring to support lower rates, greater transparency, and forward-thinking decision making to our local electric cooperative. All of us who pay GVEA electric bills with our names on the bill are member-owners.
Thank you District 1, 2 and 3 GVEA member-owners for voting now for your board of director representative, and a special thank you to all the District 3 member owners who vote for Alison Carter.
Our electric cooperative will be better off with Alison Carter’s service on the board of directors. Please vote for Alison Carter if you are a District 3 member-owner. For more information visit AlisonCarter4GVEA.com.