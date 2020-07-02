To the editor: Summer is here, and the Fourth of July weekend is upon us. As we enjoy the grandeur of our great state, let’s thank our resource development workers before heading out. After all, most of what we’re going to do for fun involves the efforts of those working in oil and gas and mining industries.
What’s that, you say?
Well, let’s start with fishing. Those graphite rods, aluminum and titanium reels, waders, boots, QuikFish, nets, hooks, and even fishing line? Those are all products of responsible resource development.
Boating? Well, those kayaks, oars and personal protection devices didn’t come from hemp. Neither did our base layers and dry bags. And let’s not forget the gas and/or diesel our bigger boats require to get us to our favorite fishing area.
Camping? We’ll skip over the RV, trailer, fifth-wheel or camper, since those are obvious. Tents, sleeping bags, stoves, mosquito coils, water jugs and even our cornhole targets and beanbags are all derived from minerals and petrochemicals.
Our coolers, water bottles, hiking sticks, knives, lights, portable power, smokers, hammocks, camp chairs, fire rings, whistles, kiddy pools and so much more are all made possible by the hard-working, dedicated men and women who work in natural resource development and energy-creating jobs.
So let’s be safe. Have fun. And don’t forget to thank an energy worker if you see one during the weekend.