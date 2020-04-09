Testing the wrong people

To the editor: We’ve got the wrong idea in our testing strategy — testing those already exhibiting signs and symptoms of the illness. Somehow I would think we would know what the symptoms are with a sample of 100,000 much less than the million plus we now have.
In order to better protect the population as a whole, the focus should be testing those with the most chance of interacting with the community, especially the highly vulnerable. Medical professionals and those who interact with the community through essential services should take precedence over someone in isolation due to an order from the government.
It seems testing a population most likely to spread the virus without knowing they’re infected is the best practice. After all, if you’re sick and you go to Fred Myer to grocery shop, testing isn’t going to deter these people.