Test, trace, isolate

To the editor: The United States now has a confirmed death count of 100,000 by the “Coronavirus Hoax” and more infected than Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France, the next six worst countries combined.
We have lost more to the virus than thirty 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the operative word is “confirmed.” You might need to be tested or die in a hospital to be counted.
I was in Italy when the pandemic hit, when in the USA, officially, it was still “just the flu folks.”
The town of Vó recorded the first Italian COVID-19 death in late February. The mayor locked the city down completely, tested the entire population and found 3% of the people already positive, most of whom were without symptoms but contagious. Within a month, Vó, in what was then the center of the contagion, had no new infections.
Three months after every person in Vó was tested, how many Fairbanksans have been? Any talk of reopening should include a plan for testing, contact tracing and helping infected individuals to isolate. If this is not obvious now, hopefully it will be before the epidemic kills another 100,000 Americans.
Vice President Pence wants to disband his Coronavirus Task Force because “of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country.” Don’t bet your life on it, no more than believe you should inject yourself with bleach.
In early March, President Trump said, “Anybody that needs a test, gets a test.” Promise kept, that might have saved tens of thousands of lives before COVID-19 went exponential.
Recently, world leaders came together for a C-19 vaccine summit. The U.S. was absent. Science is not “fake news.” We need to test, contact trace and isolate those who are contagious. Not doing so will multiply and conceal the loss of lives.
William Kunstler defined our cognitive dissonance well: “I am afraid of national and local decisions motivated by fear, avarice and materialism of my country persons, their rejection of spirituality in favor of religiosity, and their refusal or inability to understand and apply the principles of Cartesian logic.”