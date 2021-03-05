You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Terrible comic

To the editor: I am an avid reader of the News-Miner, and appreciate the value the NM provides to the community in highlighting important news occurring in the Interior and in Fairbanks.

I love Fairbanks for the wide breadth of values and people that comingle here, and I want to read a newspaper that respects everyone’s opinions and values. I understand this is difficult, but a recent comic in the newspaper depicting Mr. Potato Head adding a third gender to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s awful sign is as garish and offensive as the sign itself. I would like the enumerate the number of ways in which this is disrespectful to non-binary, trans and inter-sex people:

1. There are more than three genders. There are an infinite amount, as “gender” is a social construct that tries to define many different experiences of gender identify into neat compartments, which, for many, doesn’t feel right.

2. “Male” and “Female” denotes sex, which is based on chromosome variation, and of which there are also many different kinds. This comic perpetuates the confusion between gender and sex, which is incredibly important. This comic also perpetuates the idea that there are only two sexes and two genders, and makes all people who fall outside of the standard sex- and gender-binary feel unseen and diminished.

3. This diminishes the broader social effort to move away from the gender binary — while changing the gender of Mr. Potato Head may feel arbitrary to culture, it’s an incredibly important way to make non-binary people feel they have a place in our society.

As a cis-white male, I stand tall with all my nonbinary, trans and inter-sex neighbors who live in the Interior. I ask that you do the same, and understand why publishing a comic like this is deeply hurtful to those people, and makes Fairbanks a more hostile place for them to live in.

